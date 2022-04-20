China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $10.29. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1,863 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

China Green Agriculture ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter worth $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

