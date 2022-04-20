Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 10,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,967,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
CD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
