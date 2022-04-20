Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 10,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,967,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

CD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.