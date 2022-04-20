Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.15

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.15 and traded as high as $44.69. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 72,864 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,272,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 416,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.