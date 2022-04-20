Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce $43.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.46 billion and the highest is $44.56 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $178.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $187.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

CI stock traded up $9.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.87. 1,461,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,823. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,393 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

