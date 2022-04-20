Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 77.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Cineworld Group stock traded up GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 31.95 ($0.42). 2,999,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,917. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.27 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.65 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £438.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.26.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

