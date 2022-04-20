CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) PT Lowered to $36.00

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $24.44 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $495.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

