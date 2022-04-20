Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $78.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

C stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

