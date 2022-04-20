Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of CFG traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

