Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

