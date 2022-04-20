Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 333.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clarus by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR remained flat at $$22.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. 15,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $837.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.93. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

About Clarus (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.