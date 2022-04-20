Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.66. 103,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,360. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.22. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $101.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

