CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,229.00

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $33,229.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

