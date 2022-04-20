Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,555,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,084,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

