ContentBox 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $434.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $385,767.56 and $434.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011653 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00234720 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

