Contrasting Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Suncrest Bank alerts:

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suncrest Bank and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Bancorp 33.98% 11.86% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Lakeland Bancorp $279.68 million 3.78 $95.04 million $1.84 8.87

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. It is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 48 branch offices located throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York; operated six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck and Waldwick; and one New York commercial lending center to serve the Hudson Valley region. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncrest Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncrest Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.