Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (COSM) traded down 32.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $154,309.27 and $27.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cosmo Coin

COSM is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

