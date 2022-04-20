CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CoStar Group worth $87,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

CSGP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. 3,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.