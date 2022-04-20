Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 87,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,179,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

