Covestro AG Announces Dividend of $1.36 (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.3605 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

COVTY opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Covestro has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Covestro from €74.00 ($79.57) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

