CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Declares Dividend of $0.14

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

CPPCY stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. CP ALL Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

About CP ALL Public (Get Rating)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

