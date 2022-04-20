Credit Suisse Group Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Tudor Pickering cut their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

BLX traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.52. 281,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 247.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.02. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$43.55.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

