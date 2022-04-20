Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 2.4%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.55 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 49,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 161,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.39.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in the contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

