Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 2.4%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.55 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78). 49,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 161,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.80).
The firm has a market capitalization of £41.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.39.
Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)
