Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $23.11

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $22.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $3,719,791.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,818. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.