CryptEx Price Tops $6.27 on Top Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00014889 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $533,065.32 and approximately $1,176.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,073.96 or 0.99888715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00059379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00026472 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

