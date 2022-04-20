Crypton Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $240,808.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,282,379 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

