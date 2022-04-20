CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.95

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 97662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGS. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $54,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.