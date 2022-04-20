Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.80 Million

Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $322.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.40 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTOS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE CTOS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 146,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.25.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

