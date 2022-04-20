Danaher (DHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaher stock opened at $273.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.77. Danaher has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

