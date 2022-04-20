Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Daqo New Energy to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DQ. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.