Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will announce $440.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $265.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,530,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $792,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $8,060,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 915,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

