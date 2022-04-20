Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Cap of $75.46 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $75.46 million and $944,682.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045707 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.23 or 0.07418838 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.17 or 0.99746630 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.