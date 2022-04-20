DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.520 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,726. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.