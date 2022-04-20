Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.61.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.23. 50,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,687. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

