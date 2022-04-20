Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $125,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.