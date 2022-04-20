disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.47 Million

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $202,875.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.32 or 0.07366699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,396.81 or 0.99812085 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,845 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

