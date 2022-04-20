Dock (DOCK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.16 Million

Dock (DOCK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and $5.16 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00257119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00033623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 763,617,602 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

