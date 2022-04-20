Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Trimmed by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up about 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Donaldson by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Donaldson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 258,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.