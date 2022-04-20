DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $557,009.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $557,009.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00014213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.22 or 0.07430924 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.14 or 0.99888469 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

