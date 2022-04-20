DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will report $83.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $85.00 million. DZS reported sales of $81.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $395.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

DZS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 34,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,825. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $349.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DZS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth $692,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

