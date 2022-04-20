E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.93

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 83011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 98,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.