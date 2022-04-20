E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.93

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 83011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,827 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 98,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 441,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.
