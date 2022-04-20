Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.33

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 12104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $192,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

