Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE TEAF opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

