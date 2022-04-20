Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $222.34 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

