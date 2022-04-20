Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0004

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $1,582.43 and approximately $140.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 74.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.