Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.02 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00005309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $61.02 million and $668,420.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

