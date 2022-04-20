Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,185,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,646. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

