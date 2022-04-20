Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,592 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of MSCI worth $119,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $490.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.26. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

