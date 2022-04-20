Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 130,327 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $114,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.