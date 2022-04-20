Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 255,498 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $195,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $102.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

