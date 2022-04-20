Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 52,412 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $100,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,310,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.70. 28,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.73 and its 200 day moving average is $487.66. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $386.02 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

